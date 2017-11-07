Google has released a new software update to protect Pixel owners from screen burn in and the Wi-Fi hack KRACK.

Since the Pixel 2's release (particularly the XL model), users have been complaining about images burning into the POLED display, which is a common issue on OLED screens. Google immediately responded by extending the phone's warranty to two years.

In a post on Google Community, a manager said the new software changes were "carefully designed so as not to detract from the user experience. Since all OLED displays experience some degree of decay over time, we'll continue to make enhancements which maximize the life of the Pixel screen."

The maximum brightness of the display has been reduced and the navigation bar now fades out when inactive.

The KRACK Wi-Fi hack has also been targeted in the update. KRACK allows hackers to steal credit card information, passwords and personal information from devices connected to Wi-Fi. Apple and Microsoft have already released updates.

The monthly update, which is a perk exclusive to Pixel over other Android devices, also lets users change the colour displayed on the OLED screen. Pixel owners can now select between boosted, natural and saturated colour schemes. But Google has promised the saturated setting will not stray into unrealistic, instead keeping the colours as accurate as possible.

Lastly, the update deals with a clicking noise heard in the standard Pixel 2 model. Caused by the NFC radio, the hissing noise would intermittently occur when making a phone call.