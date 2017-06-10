The successor to Google's last year's Pixel XL smartphone has made an appearance at the GFXBench database, revealing the hardware features of the upcoming smartphone.

The listing on GFXBench, spotted by WinFuture, suggests the Pixel XL 2 will sport a 5.6in screen with resolution at 2560 x 1312 pixels.

The mobile application processor in use is Snapdragon 835 featuring an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The processor is paired with Qualcomm's Adreno 540 graphics unit.

Other technical specifications listed in the benchmark are 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 12 megapixel camera at the back with 4K video and an eight megapixel front-facing camera, almost the same hardware elements seen in last year's Pixel XL.

While the spec listing suggests Android 7.1.1 operating system onboard, the final product is expected to run Android O bearing version number 8.0.

The features of the upcoming Pixel smartphones have appeared previously through leaks. In March, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google, confirmed the Pixel smartphone would get its successor.

"There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it. You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now," he said.