Google has issued the fifth developer preview of Android Wear 2.0, calling it the final version of the preview incorporating a host of fixes and enhancements.

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google confirmed that along with this rollout, the official release of the latest Android operating system specially tailored for smartwatches and other wearables will commence in early February.

This is in line with what renowned Twitter leakstar Evan Blass predicted recently claiming the update is coming on 9 February.

The company, in a note to developers, revealed Android Wear 2.0 is coming in February, without providing details about the specific date of the availability.

A key feature of the preview build is the support for iOS. Developers can now make their apps available to iPhone paired Android Wear watches. An iOS companion app is available, which is compatible only with devices running iOS 10 or higher. The app might not have some watch face preview images. Check out the following steps to pair an iOS device with Android Wear:

Set up a watch with Android Wear 2.0 preview iamge

On your iPhone, head over to the App Store and download the Android Wear app and install it on the iPhone

Follow the on-screen instructions on the watch and iPhone to begin the pairing process

In addition to this, Android Wear apps running on watches paired with iOS devices would be able to perform functions such as Oath and RemoteIntent for launching a web page on a paired iOS device.

The final developer preview includes an update to the Wearable Support Library. Other bug fixes are for navigation drawer, NFC HCE support and ProGaurd and compilation API.