A Republican lawmaker has accused former president Barack Obama of remaining in Washington DC to run a shadow government and undermine President Donald Trump.

Mike Kelly made the comments during a private speech that was recorded and reported by The Hill, and suggested the former leader should relocate outside the city.

"President Obama himself said he was going to stay in Washington until his daughter graduated," Kelly said.

"I think we ought to pitch in to let him go someplace else because he's only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda."

Kelly did not make it clear how exactly the former president was attempting to undermine the current administration although many Democrats are eagerly anticipating Obama's return to politics.

The former president has not ruled out remaining in the game, with his friend, former attorney general Eric Holder, claiming that he was set to return to politics "imminently".

Holder told Politico: "It's coming. He's coming, and he's ready to roll."

Obama, he added, would "be a more visible part of the effort".

Barack and Michelle Obama have also recently signed book deals worth a reported $60m with Penguin Random House following a bidding war among publishers.

The former president and first lady are intending to donate a "significant portion" of their book earnings to charity. Although the financial details of the deals were not released, people briefed on the auction say they will exceed $60m (£48.2m), the Financial Times reported