Ever dreamed of having your cooking skills judged by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? You can now have the famously hot-headed chef "critique" your own dishes with a new Amazon Alexa skill.

Developed by Amazon and interactive audio company Ground Control, the "Gordon Ramsay skill" is free to enable on all Amazon Alexa devices including the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap and Amazon Fire TV.

"The Gordon Ramsay skill allows you to invite your favourite chef over for dinner," the description reads. "Just tell Gordon what dish you made, and he'll give you his best critique. You just better hope your cooking is up to his standards. Do you have what it takes?"

The skill will allow users to hear "what it feels like to work in chef Ramsay's kitchen" and "listen to him review whatever dish they've made". Users may also stumble upon a few hidden Easter eggs if they use certain "random words", the company said.

"I can't wait for everyone to have fun with this new skill for Amazon Alexa," Ramsay said in a statement. "I'll review any dish you throw at me. We all need to lighten up in the kitchen sometimes, don't we?"

Users can get the mature-rated skill for free via the Amazon Alexa app on iOS, Android or Fire tablets or can simply say: "Alexa, enable Gordon Ramsay."

If you want to hear what he has to say about your sandwich, steak and mashed potatoes or waffles, simply say: "Alexa, ask Gordon Ramsay what he thinks about my food" or "Alexa, ask Gordon Ramsay to try my waffles."

In a promo video (embedded below), a user asks what Ramsay thinks of a pretty decent-looking sandwich. The request immediately elicits a fiery Ramsayesque response: "How can you do this to food and f**king sleep at night?"

Another response: "This should be hung in a museum - the museum of failure."

Many users have already taken to social media to post videos of them testing out the new skill using the hashtag #GordonOnAlexa.

While the Alexa skill won't actually dispense constructive criticism to help improve your culinary skills, it is entertaining. Although the responses are rage-fuelled and something you could imagine hearing on Hell's Kitchen or Kitchen Nightmares, the responses from the foul-mouthed chef do seem to be censored.

"We worked closely with Amazon to ensure that Ramsay's statements wouldn't be construed as offensive to certain groups of people, and still maintain the spirit of his evocative style," Ground Control CEO Mike Macadaan told TechCrunch. "In an unexpected twist, we have been inundated with requests to create an uncensored version that un-bleeps all of his expletives."

IBTimes UK has reached out to Ground Control for further comment.

The brand new skill comes just days after Amazon's Super Bowl ad aired and featured celebrities like Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins taking over for Alexa as the personal assistant.