The two part-documentary Gordon Ramsay On Cocaine was about a very serious topic, as the world-renowned celebrity chef tried to deglamourise Britain's most-popular class A drug.

But the 50-year-old personality still used his famously forthright vocabulary to make viewers giggle with some cracking one-liners.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the unintentionally hilarious parts of the doc:

1. When Gordon is horrified to find cocaine sprawled across the bathrooms of his own restaurants on a "f**king Sunday".

2. A drug-driving offender being more interested in the policeman's famous accomplice than his impending arrest.

3. Ramsay taste-testing pure cocaine in liquid form in a Colombia forest laboratory like it was one of his own fancy gazpacho soups.

4. Viewers disappointed that the show wasn't about Gordon Ramsay literally being on cocaine, like the title suggests.

5. Ramsay comparing the stewing pot of cocaine paste containing sulfuric acid, cement, gasoline and battery acid to something out of "f**king Harry Potter".

Funny stuff aside, Ramsay got down to the nitty gritty in the first part of the documentary, and revealed some home truths about the class A drug. "Nobody wants to talk about it, but they all want to f—ing snort it," he says.

Gordon Ramsay on Cocaine continues next Thursday at 9pm on ITV.