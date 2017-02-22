Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law and three other family members have been charged in a computer hacking investigation. Chris Hutcheson, father of Ramsay's wife Tana, and three of his children were charged after a probe by investigators with the Met Police's Operation Tuleta.

"The charges follow allegations that between 23 October 2010 and 3 March 2011, they conspired together to cause a computer to access programmes and data held in any computer without authority, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977," a Scotland Yard spokesman said.

The 68-year-old from Druillat, France and his children Adam Hutcheson, 46, of Sevenoaks, Kent, Orlanda Butland, 45, of south London, and Chris Hutcheson, 37, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire are expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 14 March, the Daily Mail reported.

Operation Tuleta was originally established to probe allegations of computer hacking at newspapers.

According to the Mirror, Hutcheson and his famous son-in-law ran Ramsay's business for 12 years as a "committee of two" before a big fall-out in October 2010. Ramsay fired Hutcheson as well as his brother-in-law Adam, who was managing director of Ramsay's holdings.

After the 50-year-old chef sacked Hutcheson, the two exchanged insults publicly. It all came to an end when Ramsay filed a High Court writ the following August. The two came to a legal settlement two years later that cost Ramsay £2m to sever all professional ties with his father-in-law.

Ramsay's wife of 21 years is believed to have since cut all communication with her family since. The chef has not commented on the charges levied against his estranged family members.