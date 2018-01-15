Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay might be a nightmare to the chefs but off camera, the 51-year-old is a big ball of emotions. And his recent snaps with daughter Holly are a proof of this.

All decked up in a tuxedo, the TV chef recently posed with his children for birthday-special photos, but interestingly, what caught fans' eyes was his teenage daughter – who just turned 18.

Dressed in a shimmering black body-hugging outfit, Holly cut a stunning figure as she posed sandwiched between her father and twin brother Jack.

"Gorgeous at 18... So happy and proud for these 2. Continue working hard to follow your dreams love ya both, now can we rent out your rooms please?" the Kitchen Nightmares star shared alongside a sweet snap of his twins.

In the picture, Ramsay and Jack lean in to plant a kiss on Holly's cheeks while the teen poses adorably between them. Keeping with the Great Gatsby-style theme of the big birthday bash, the 18-year-old also rocked a shiny headgear and a generous layer of golden eye makeup.

A second glimpse from the night showed the entire Ramsay brood including Holly, Jack and their sisters, 19-year-old Megan and 15-year-old Matilda. And alongside the click, the proud father shared: "Great night great music great food happy 18th Jack &Holly."

"Beautiful family. Congrats on the milestone guys!!" a fan shared in the comments section.

Another seized the opportunity to wish the twins on their 18th, writing, "Great looking children aka young adults...happy birthday Jack and Holly."

"Holly is definitely the model of the family @hollyramsayy," a third fan quipped, as another added: "Can't believe they've grown like this, all of them! So gorgeous! Happy Birthday to the twins

Meanwhile, a fan couldn't get over the stunner that Holly has turned out to be. "Wow what a beauty!" the fan quipped as another brazen one left a note for Ramsay asking, "Can I take her out on a date if I may."