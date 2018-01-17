Demi Rose Mawby has sent fans into a spin with her latest Instagram snap, which showcases her famous physique.

The 22-year-old model is an icon for curvy girls across the globe, and stunned in the glitzy body-positive picture of herself wearing a gold mesh dress, which became see-through due to the camera flash.

Tyga's ex-girlfriend shot the camera a cheeky grin as she looked over her shoulder, also showing off a good dose of side-boob, and captioned the shot: "The prettiest thing you can wear is a smile ☺️".

Some if her 6.2 million followers commented on the shot, with one person writing: "God gifted."

While someone else said: "Yeah cuz we're totally looking at your smile."

Another added: "Gorgeous n elegant diva ."

Mawby has amassed a loyal worldwide following due to her voluptuous figure, proving to young girls that you don't need to be skinny in order to be a successful model.

She has been indulging in a new gym plan of late and often treats her followers to an insight into her fitness routine. Mawby also took to Twitter to commend herself on her efforts, writing: "So proud of myself for putting so much effort into the gym these past few months. I've been working out more than I ever have done before☺️ I feel so much fitter & healthier

"Waking up early, half asleep, getting to the gym and killlling an hour tough session with my trainer makes me feel so good afterwards! I love it so much!"

Mawby previously hailed Kim Kardashian for bringing curvy girls back on trend, which helped pave the way for herself and a new group of glamorous Instagram girls.

She previously said: "I have an amazing life travelling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians.

"I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars — but deep down I'm just a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky."