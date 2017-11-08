Holly Willoughby has borrowed Kate Middleton's sartorial tactic of literal dressing by wearing a poppy print skirt ahead of Remembrance Day on Saturday 11 November.

The This Morning presenter wowed in a super stylish autumn outfit for today's programme in a navy rollneck fitted sweater by Massimo Dutti paired with a flattering poppy-adorned midi skirt by Lily and Lionel which retails at £200.

Willoughby, 36, put the finishing touches on the look with a pair of eye-catching red strappy heels by Mint Velvet and wore her hair in her trademark tousled style.

She captioned the shot: "Poppytastic today for @thismorning top by @massimodutti skirt by @lilyandlionel shoes by @mintvelvet#hwstyle✨"

The mother-of-three – who has gained a lot of attention for shedding a considerable amount of weight in recent months – won praise for her elegant daytime look from fans.

One person told her: "Holly is so gorgeous ", while another said: "Great to see you giving the respect our armed forces deserve. Good on you @hollywilloughby".

A third put: "Perfection!! xx".

Some weren't impressed that the skirt was not in their preferred price range, with one follower commenting: "Not many people can afford £200 pound for a skirt @hollywilloughby! Hosting this morning you are hosting a family show where u should be relatable! People look up to ur style but simply can't afford it!! X".

Her latest stylish Instagram snap comes as Willoughby wowed her 2.7m followers with her first look for Dancing On Ice as she gets away with filming for the first series as host.

The presenter looked elegant in a flowing white high-neck gown featuring silver embellishments with her hair in a sleek updo, exciting fans as she captioned the shot: "Day 1 of something very exciting today...".

Her followers went wild over the glamorous evening look, with one telling her: "I literally cannot cope with how phenomenal you look – congratulations on whatever you're doing – it's working."