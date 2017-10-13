South Korean boy band Got7 didn't fail to impress fans when they graced SBS PowerFM's Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time today (13 October) and showed off their charming personalities.

Radio show host Jung complimented the boys on their grown up looks and said: "Now [you guys] give off a world star vibe."

Listeners further praised the group on their mature appearance, while 23-year-old Jackson applauded fellow bandmate Jinyoung, also 23, on his looks.

He said: "I think his face is [handsome] enough to be in Asia's top 10." In a touching moment, he added: "He's not only handsome; his heart is beautiful too."

Heartthrob of the group Jinyoung admitted to being the most desirable, responding with: "My members are looking at me favourably," before the other members, JB, Mark, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom agreed that he was the post prepossessing member of the group.

Playful group member BamBam, 20, showed off his hilarious impression of "Show Me the Money" contestant Woo Won Jae on the radio show.

Their appearance on Jung's radio show comes as they release new single You Are, which has already amassed over 8m views on YouTube.

The group later commented that "it feels stable and more fun with seven members," and expressed their appreciation of being featured on the show, proving how down to earth they are despite their huge success.

Got7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on the Billboard's World Album Chart. The group have become hugely popular over the years, gaining attention for their stage performances which include elements of martial arts tricking.

Earlier this year, the boy group – who are all in their 20s – released their sixth EP Flight Log: Arrival, which featured the single Never Ever – becoming the highest selling album with more than 300,000 copies sold so far.