South Korea's Got7 have become one of the most popular boy bands of their generation, and a few of the seven motivated members have revealed the secrets behind their work ethic in a recent interview.

The Got7 stars – who are all in their early 20s and enjoying momentous success – opened up about their latest mini album 7 for 7 and why it means so much to them. They also revealed their hopes and dreams for the record in a stylish editorial spread for Korean magazine The Star.

Jackson, 23, is pleased with the band's teamwork on the new album: "We're proud that all of the members participated in the creation process of this album. This is our seventh album as Got7, but this album is more special to us because it's the first one we made amongst ourselves."

The group, who emerged onto the pop scene in 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It? first gained attention for their energetic stage performances which include elements of martial arts.

They signed with Sony Music Entertainment Japan in late 2014 and have enjoyed success with singles including Around The World, Just Right and their new track You Are.

Jinyoung, also 23, let fans in on what drives them: "I think it's a hunger that we haven't reached the goal we want to yet. We keep working hard because we want to be better and keep moving forward."

Band leader JB, wants the group to continue to improve: "They're all mature enough, but I hope we all become more mature and better at what we do. We've all grown in our own ways for the past four years, but I hope we keep upgrading ourselves."

Mark wants fans to enjoy their latest album: "I hope it becomes an opportunity for us to show more people who Got7 is. We hope people listen to our songs and enjoy them, and I hope it raises the anticipation for our next work as well."

Despite their humility and simplicity, the boys are stamping their mark on the music landscape with the video for You Are, racking up 14.6m views since 9 October.

Earlier this year, the boy band released their sixth EP Flight Log: Arrival, which featured the hit single Never Ever – becoming the highest-selling album with more than 300,000 copies sold so far.