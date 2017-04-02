Barcelona will look to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid by beating Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes on 2 April.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm BST. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1 HD.

Overview

Granada crashed to a third straight defeat in La Liga as they were beaten 3-1 by Sporting Gijon at El Molinon on 19 March. The Andalusian club have lost their last five head-to-head meetings with Barcelona.

Winger Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez will miss the visit of Barcelona with a thigh injury, but Adrian Ramos has shaken off a muscle problem and is available.

Lionel Messi scored a brace as Barcelona bounced back from their surprise defeat at Deportivo La Coruna with a 4-2 victory over Valencia. The Catalan giants have only won three of their last six away matches in all competitions.

Messi is suspended for the trip to Andalusia for accumulating five yellow cards. Gerard Pique has been rested, while Arda Turan and Jeremy Mathieu remain sidelined through injury.

What managers say

Lucas Alcaraz: "We know Barcelona have great players and that Messi won't be playing, but we've also got players out of action. We need to have all our senses focused on preparing ourselves well for the game and when it gets started, put everything into each and every minute, conscious that we'll be facing great players, but also believing that we'll have our own chances of winning the game and pushing them to the limit." [via ESPN]

Luis Enrique: "We are giving Pique a rest as he is a crucial player and has played a lot of football. The match against Granada will be difficult. We found it hard in the first meeting, and now they need the points. As we approach the end of the season, the points are more important. The calendar is intense as we wanted it to be. We have everything to play for in the league and the Champions League." [via ESPN]

Form guide

Granada : LLLWL

: LLLWL Last result: Sporting Gijon 3-1 Granada

Barcelona (all competitions): WLWWW

(all competitions): WLWWW Last result: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia

Betting odds (Betfair)

Granada win : 14/1

: 14/1 Draw : 6/1

: 6/1 Barcelona win: 2/9

Team news

Granada possible XI: Ochoa; Foulquier, Saunier, Ingason, Silva, Hector; Boga, Agbo, Wakaso, Andreas; Ramos

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, D Suarez; Rafinha, L Suarez, Neymar