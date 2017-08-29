She has amassed a huge fan base of 5.1m followers on Instagram, and Demi Rose Mawby proved exactly why she's so popular in her latest Instagram snap.

The 22-year-old glamour model – who previously dated Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga briefly in 2016 – tantalises her fans with regular posts of her famously voluptuous figure, and did not fail to impress with her latest offering.

Posting from Sal, Cape Verde, where she was recently photographed nude on a beach, Mawby shared a picture of herself from the waist up in a skimpy pink bikini top by Pretty Pink Princess which featured heart prints.

The halter-neck design showcased Mawby's buxom cleavage as she almost poured out of the swimwear, and finished off the look with some trendy round sunglasses while boasting a flawless complexion by going make-up free.

Her fans were quick to praise the snap, with one commenting: "Better with makeup but still pretty." Another raved: "I love all natural ."

A third added: "You still look pretty without make-up on very nice look and what an amazing bikini body great assets."

Mawby is fast becoming a pop culture icon thanks to her Kardashian-esque hourglass figure, and has landed multiple modelling campaigns for the likes of Mobella Swim alongside starring in a brand new music video for Tom Zanetti, called More and More.

Mawby, who hails from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, is of British-Colombian origin and has always dreamed of becoming a model.

She wrote on her official website: "Since I was a little girl I always dreamed of becoming a model. I loved being in front of the camera and striking a pose, now, my dream is reality.

"At 5'2 I never thought I would be able to break into modelling as I thought I was too short but I gave it a shot, applied to an agency and after 24 hours my modelling career began."

Mawby is now signed to Girl Management modelling agency in the UK, so it looks like that dream has become a reality.