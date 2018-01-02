Going rogue.... ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜³ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Michelle Keegan has proven that her marriage to Mark Wright is stronger than ever by sharing a cute clip of the pair partying into 2018.

The 30-year-old Our Girl actress has finally joined her husband of two years in Los Angeles, where he works on entertainment news show Extra, and the pair appear to be lapping up their time together before going back to work.

In a clip posted to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Keegan is seen downing a shot of alcohol in a black hat and yellow jumper while Wright, also 30, glares at her disapprovingly while shaking his head.

She captioned the Boomerang: "Going rogue.... " as many of her amused fans shard their thoughts in the comments section.

One person wrote: "northern lasses do it best", while another put: "Great couple ✨".

A third added: "Shots! shots! shots! shots! shot! lol! Happy new year" as someone else said: "Going strong".

The couple – who wed in 2015 – have since been pictured heading to a gym session in West Hollywood together following their boozy New Year's celebrations.

They appear to be enjoying each other's company after recently reuniting in the States following eight long months apart while filming their own work projects on either sides of the world.

Former Towie star Wright shared a more loved-up snap on Instagram to celebrate the New Year, cuddling his wife as they witnessed a final LA sunset of 2017 with the words: "Last sunset of 2017 stateside. Bring on 2018. Live, love, learn, grow, progress, stay healthy happy new year x".

Fans expressed their excitement over the couple's romantic display, with one person telling Wright: "So nice to actually see you together for once!! Hope 2018 is a great year for you both ❤️".

As someone else commented: "Finally a pic of them ".

Wright previously revealed that he felt lonely without his wife and family in Hollywood.

He told The Sun: "I miss them lots. I miss my family, my wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too."

"I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife — it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet."