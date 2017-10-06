Aaron Ramsey has praised Alexandre Lacazette's contribution since joining Arsenal and believes the Frenchman has settled down well in north London.

The 26-year-old became Arsenal's club-record signing when he moved from Lyon this summer and has immediately shown that he can make a difference during games.

Lacazette has scored four goals in seven Premier League games thus far and Ramsey believes the French forward has the all the qualities necessary to succeed in England with the Gunners.

Apart from his quality in front of goal, he has shown that he can link up with other players and the Welshman believes that Arsenal are looking stronger since his arrival. Ramsey believes the former Lyon forward's all-round quality is one of the reasons he has settled well at the club and also revealed that he has built a good relationship with the players off the pitch as well.

"I think he's made a great start," Ramsey told Arsenal's official site. "He's very technically good, he's very clean with his touches and his link-up play and he's a great finisher."

"We've seen some fantastic finishes so far from him and I'm sure there will be many, many more to come as well, so it's exciting times for him personally and for us to have him here.

"I think his understanding is pretty good so far. He likes to come a bit deeper sometimes and try to link up the play and feed players in. He makes those darting runs in behind as well, so he's very good to play with and hopefully we can link up well throughout the season," the Welsh midfielder explained.

"He likes to have a bit of banter as well off the pitch, so he's settled in very well."

Lacazette confirmed that he turned down a move to big spenders Paris Saint-Germain before joining Arsenal, as he wanted to experience a new league. He has already become a fan favourite following his four goals at the Emirates, but he is yet to score away from home, something he has vowed to rectify when the season resumes after the ongoing international break.