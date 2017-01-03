Police in Greater Manchester are searching for a man who ran into a minicab office and bit a woman's ear before fleeing the scene.

The 21-year-old woman was waiting inside Bluestar Taxis in Wigan, when a man ran inside, grabbed her and bit her ear, at around 7.10pm on 29 November 2016.

Authorities have now released CCTV footage of the attack in hopes of tracking down the man responsible.

In the footage, the man appears to speak to the woman, before approaching her and grabbing her before biting her on the ear and walking away apparently smiling.

No bystanders intervened during the incident, which lasted for around 20 seconds, and began with what appeared to be an attempt to shake the woman's hand or touch her, before the man grabbed her head.

Detective Constable Mark Swindlehurst, of Greater Manchester Police, told the Press Association: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent woman.

"We have been carrying out extensive inquiries and now have CCTV footage of a man we are keen to speak to.

"If you recognise the man in the CCTV, I would urge you to get in touch with police as soon as possible."

The woman suffered minor injuries from the attack, and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2284 of 29/11/16, or independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.