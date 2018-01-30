Donald Trump's first State of the Union address to Congress already seems to have triggered peals of giggles and merciless taunts even before the president's widely anticipated speech. On Monday (29 January), the day before the 2018 State of the Union address, pictures of the official invitations began to pop up on social media due to an embarrassing typo.

Tickets to the event, which are issued by the House Sergeant at Arms' office, prominently featured the typo that welcomed invitees to the "State of the Uniom." The printed tickets are sent out to members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and their guests.

The misprint has since been corrected and the erroneous tickets are in the process of being recalled and reprinted, a spokesman for the House Sergeant of Arms office told multiple media outlets. Trump is scheduled to deliver the address on Tuesday (30 January) at 9 pm EST.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio who ran against Trump in the GOP primary in 2016, posted pictures of the awkward invitation on social media.

"Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom," Rubio tweeted.

Representative Raul M Grijalva also posted a picture of the ticket and decided to take a swipe at Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

"Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom," he tweeted.

Naturally, the pictures have since gone viral with the internet mercilessly roasting Trump and his administration over the gaffe with a torrent of jokes, memes and, in some cases, their own creative misspellings.

"Will covfefe be served at the State of the Uniom?" one person tweeted.

"Looks like they use the same spellcheck as Trump," another piped in.

"'State of the Uniom' pretty sums up this presidency," someone wrote.