Women hoping to get pregnant are munching on McDonald's french fries after sex on the premise that a high salt intake helps fertilisation.

New research from ChannelMum.com has revealed that 3% of women are indulging in the method, despite no proof the greasy snack actually helps. 2 January is National Baby-Making Day and according to ChannelMum.com, women are using a range of pregnancy hacks to conceive.

One of the most popular methods to help conception is apparently reverse psychology. Almost half of all women (39%) tell themselves they do not actually want a baby and attempt to forget about "trying". Eating dark chocolate was also popular with around 37% of women believing it can help.

Number one on the list is a well-known pregnancy hack, just with a slight twist. Most know about holding their legs up in the air, but the new research shows 58% of women have tried improving the method by pretending to ride a bicycle.

Around 1,500 people were surveyed in the study. Also on the list of tried methods was eating pineapples and drinking pineapple juice (32%), sleeping in total darkness with electrical devices switched off (15%), and giving up alcohol (7%).

And if you really want to try something different, 5% of women have attempted wearing green and using green bedsheets while 0.5% have pierced their nose, specifically, on the left side. Men have also been rolling the dice on new hacks, with 1% wearing frozen underwear before sex.

ChannelMum founder Siobhan Freegard told The Sun that anything was worth giving a go, "as long as you're having fun. Falling pregnant isn't always easy so couples who have been trying a while will attempt almost anything to help," Freegard said. While there isn't much medical science to back up these tips, our members swear they have helped and we have hundreds of bouncing babies to prove it."