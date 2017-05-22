The Greens unveiled a batch of radical general election pledges, including a plan to boost the foreign aid budget, scrap Trident and hold another Brexit vote, on Monday 22 May.

The left-wing party is hoping to retain the Brighton Pavilion seat and gain the Bristol West and the Isle of Wight constituencies on 8 June with the policies. Co-leaders Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas also promised to roll back any privatisation of the NHS.

"We are choosing a future of opportunities for pioneers and innovators like them," she said.

"A new kind of economy, that meets people's needs and protects the environment. A confident and caring Britain that reaches for a bigger future that we can be proud of.

"The Green Guarantee is about hope, at a time that feels more uncertain than any other in my lifetime. Brexit. Climate change. An NHS in crisis. We face challenges that we can't possibly pretend to fix in 100 days or even 1,000.

"But by working together and standing up for what matters we can change the course of history.

"While other parties ignore the environment, Greens will protect it. We will transform people lives with bold policies like a basic income and shorter working week. We will protect the NHS and roll back privatisation.

"We will defend free movement and we will give the British people an explicit option to remain part of the EU as part of a 'ratification referendum' on the Brexit deal. This election is about our country."

Elsewhere, the party wants to introduce "non-biased political education", make all public transpor fully accessible and step-free with a phase-in of free local public transport for young people, students, people with disabilities and older people.

But the so called "Green Guarantee" does not provide any costings. IBTimes UK has asked the party to provide some.

The latest poll from ICM, of more than 2,000 people between 19 and 21 May, put the Greens on just 2%, below the party's 3.8% at the 2015 general election.