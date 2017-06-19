Police have said that number of people feared dead in the Grenfell tower block fire has risen to 79.

Nearly 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines tackled the huge blaze that engulfed London's Grenfell Tower on the Lancaster West Estate in Latimer Road on the night of 14 June.

Victims and nearby residents have grown angry in recent days as questions mount over who was responsible for the fire.

Protesters stormed Kensignton Town Hall on Friday evening (16 June), and Theresa May has been severely criticised for not speaking to victims.

An emergency fund of £50m has been set up alongside a series of other measures to help rehome all the people caught in the fire.

Studio E Architects, the original builders of Grenfell Tower, constructed the building in the early 1970s as a residential regeneration project.

Information available on the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea's website states that the 24-storey tower has 120 flats. It underwent a £10m refurbishment completed in 2016.

