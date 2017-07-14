Survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster are to hold a hold a silent march in honour of those who died in the fire exactly one month ago today (14 June).

The march will begin by walking around the perimeter of the burnt out tower in Kensington, west London, before continuing on to nearby St Clemets Church.

The march to pay respects for those who died in the blaze was organised by Grenfell United, a group of survivors who lived in the tower block. They decided to set up their own list documenting the victims after being frustrated at what they believe was lack of action from the police and local council in releasing the official death toll.

Police say at least 80 people are thought to have died in the fire, but have repeatedly said they expect that number to rise. A total of 34 people who died in the fire have been formally identified.

One of the victims confirmed to have died is 13-year-old Yahya Hashim. In a statement, his aunt described the boy as the "most kind, handsome, pure hearted, sweet nephew".

Speaking ahead of the one-month anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster, Met Police Commander Stuart Cundy said: "As we all reflect upon what happened my thoughts, and those of all of us in the Met, are with those who lost their loved ones, their homes and a community that is in mourning.

"Four weeks ago a terrible tragedy unfolded within Grenfell Tower. The human cost of that tragedy is something we are all still trying to fully comprehend.

"For many people the events of that night will remain with them forever.

"Each and every one of us involved from the Met is determined to do all we can to return those who died to their families as soon as we can. Today, we remember all those who have been so deeply affected."