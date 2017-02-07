Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has revealed that Rafael Nadal told him he would win a Grand Slam eventually.

Dimitrov won the Brisbane International earlier in January before reaching the semi-finals of the 2017 Australian Open where he lost to Nadal in a close five-set encounter 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4. Over a week removed from the Grand Slam event, the world number 13 will make his debut at the Garanti Koza Open in Sofia where he will be the favourite on home soil.

Dimitrov recently revealed that he feels good physically and mentally, and touched further upon how he is living his dream.

"I am living my dream. I win tournaments, I am playing good tennis. I am in the middle of my career and I have set a lot of goals that I want to achieve," the 25-year-old said as quoted on Tennis World.

Dimitrov then spoke about his near five-hour classic with Nadal and revealed what the Spaniard told him following the loss.

"After I lost the match with Rafa, I played this game in my head hundred times. I wanted to find what I could do better, what mistakes I did. After some days I understood that I did everything I could."

"Rafa told me at the net to go on this way and that if I play the same, I will win Grand Slam title for sure. This is my dream, beyond becoming Number 1 in the world. I think it is possible. I just have to be consistent."

Dimitrov is the third seed at the ATP 250 event and will play the winner of the second round match between Jerzy Janowicz and Dudi Sela, which takes place on 8 February.