Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has revealed that despite wanting to face Roger Federer in the 2017 Australian Open final clash, he currently feels good physically and mentally.

The world number 13 had a successful January in Australia, winning his first ATP title since Queens 2014 at the Brisbane International, beating Kei Nishikori in the final. Dimitrov then went on to beat Richard Gasquet and David Goffin en route to the semi-finals of the Australian Open where he lost out to Rafael Nadal in a five set thriller 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Nadal needed three match points to reach his fourth Australian Open final and ended Dmitrov's winning streak of 10 games in what was nearly a five-hour thriller. Dmitrov was just s few games away from becoming the first Bulgarian to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Spaniard praised Dimitrov following the match and labelled him as "a player that has an unbelievable talent, unbelievable potential".

The 25-year-old now feels good ahead of his debut at the Garanti Koza Open in Sofia, which will be held on his home soil, but still wishes he could have played a dream final against Federer, his tennis idol.

''I feel good physically and mentally,'' Dimitrov said as quoted on Tennis World. ''Frankly I was surprised by the situation, especially in Brisbane, as it was my first tournament and I had no idea whether I made a good preparation. I had strong matches in Australia. I really wanted to play in the final against Federer, it was my dream.''

Dimitrov is the third seed and has a first round bye in Sofia. He now awaits the winner of the second round match between Jerzy Janowicz and Dudi Sela.