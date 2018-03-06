Grand Theft Auto 5 is a little over four years old and with Rockstar Games' next title Red Dead Redemption 2 set for release later this year, rumours regarding the studio's next title are sure to be in plentiful supply.

A new report suggests that GTA 6 will see the series return to Vice City, its approximation of Miami, as well as surrounding areas inspired by southern Florida. The Know cites an "inside source" that also claims sections of the game will take place in South America.

Rockstar is also set to introduce its first female protagonist according to a report, but it wasn't specified whether they would be a lone protagonist or one of several as with GTA 5.

The report should be taken with a big pinch of salt however. The Know has a patchy track record when it comes to such leaks, but did reveal information about Dark Souls 3 prior to any official confirmation.

The Know's report also states that the game is at least 3-4 years away, meaning a release in 2021 at the earliest. In the meantime, GTA Online will have to tide players over, which certainly suits Rockstar parent company Take Two as it continues to make a ton of money.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 the studio's current focus, a new GTA will be in the early stages of development right now. It's reasonable to assume the location will have been decided by now, with some idea of who the protagonist is or protagonists are.

A lot can change as development enters full swing later this year and early next however.

No matter how accurate the report is, the detail makes sense. After returning to Liberty City in 2008's GTA 4 and Los Santos/San Andreas in GTA 5, Vice City certainly makes sense. Likewise, missions in South America make sense given the drug trade the two locales have historic ties to.

As for a female lead, there have long been calls for Rockstar to make this move. Grand Theft Auto has been challenged for its problematic relationship with women over the years, and any continuation of that would not sit well in modern society.

Giving the series its first female protagonist, one with real agency in the story and world, would represent a good start for a series that needs to update its satirical view of American society.

Vice City was famously the setting of 2002's follow-up to GTA 3. Long held as a fan-favourite in the series, Vice City was distinct for its sunny location, '80s setting and incredible licensed soundtrack.