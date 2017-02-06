Following the recent release of the latest trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 at the Super Bowl 2017, director James Gunn took part in a Facebook Live event where he answered questions about the sequel. As he honed in on the characters, the filmmaker also touched upon Star-Lord and co's involvement in future Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War, assuring worried fans that he had an input into all their scenes during production.

"Yes, I'm an executive producer on Infinity War," he confirmed during the stream. "I've been working hard with the Russo brothers, with the Marvel guys, with Kevin Feige, to make sure that any of the characters that I'm involved with, that are in that movie are well taken care of and are as funny as they should be, and is as honest and truthful as they should be."

With Anthony and Joe Russo set to direct, the instalment will mark the first time these characters are in anyone's hands other than Gunn's and lovers of the original are understandably cautious about how they will come across. While the Russos have masterminded acclaimed Marvel outings such as Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, the Guardians are undoubtedly the zaniest of all of the MCU characters and have a specific style, so learning that Gunn has heavy participated is likely to put most doubters at ease.

"So I've been dealing with them all the time," he continued. "I've been talking to the actors on set every single day as we go through production, and it's been a great experience so far."

As it stands, the plot of Avengers: Infinity War is being kept relatively under wraps, however, it has been confirmed that supervillain Thanos will make an appearance. In both the comics and the MCU, Thanos is the adoptive father of Zoe Saldana's Guardians' character Gamora, so it is easy to see how the Guardians Of The Galaxy will segue into the story.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 28 April 2017. Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War is slated to be released on 27 April 2018.