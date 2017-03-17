Guardians of the Galaxy generated a huge fan following thanks to its interesting character ensemble. And now, the sequel of the highly popular Marvel franchise has added few more to its already attractive list including Kurt Russel's Ego.

Vol 2 will focus on Peter Quill aka Star-Lord's search for his father, who is none other than the living planet Ego. In a latest interview, writer/director James Gunn explained the cosmological science of how a planet acquires the ability to shape shift and reproduction.

"Ego is a living planet who is able to manifest himself in different ways he's been alone for millions of years and he's learned how to control the molecules around him in such a way as to create avatars of themselves, such as Kurt Russell," he told Complex.

Speaking about his relationship with Star- Lord's mother, who was a human, Gunn said: "I think Ego was a very lonely character out there by himself and went off in search of love and perhaps found it in Quill's mother."

The introduction of Ego also raises hope that the half human and half alien blood holder Star-Lord may have immense hidden powers that he is unaware of. His father may help him in his next adventure by making him understand those and use against the enemies.

While the plot of the second film is still under the wrap, the parentage of Peter Quill is set to play a major role in the galactic adventure of the Guardians. Old foes like Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Yondu (Michael Rooker) are set to join the team of Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Baby Groot (voiced by Bradley Cooper).

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to release on 28 April 2017 in the UK and 5 May in the US.