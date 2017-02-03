Actor Patrick J Adams is "super happy" that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are dating, but the 35-year-old insists to have a one-on-one talk with the royal, before they get married, as he considers himself a "big brother" to his Suits co-star.

Adams, who plays Markle's love interest on the TV series, appeared on Access Hollywood Live on Wednesday (1 February) and said that he wanted to meet Harry and get to know about his intentions. Adams also said "there's so much secrecy involved" in the 35-year-old actress and Harry's dating life, but expressed no surprise when he learnt about their relationship.

"She's [Markle's] like a sister to me. We've been like brothers and sisters for so long. So I'm just super happy for her that she found someone that she seems to really be into. We don't talk about it a lot — obviously, there's so much secrecy involved in something like that. So I just sort of stay out of it, and I feel like a big brother," he said.

"I would love to do that thing that a big brother gets to do where you get to actually meet the guy, vet him a little bit. I think we should go through that process," he stressed. "Have a couple drinks, make sure he knows where his head's at, that he can take care of her. What are his intentions?"

Adams, in an interview with E! News, also said if Markle ever needed someone to talk to in this "madness" she could always approach him. "It's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process," he said and added that if there was anyone who could handle the "madness" it was Markle.

"I'm just super excited for her and I hope that all of the whatever, whatever, I don't even know what it is, but all of the madness passes at some point and they can just get down to the business of enjoying each other's company and hopefully not have to worry about this. But I guess being in this situation, it probably goes on forever," Adams said.