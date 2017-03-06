Senior members of US President Donald Trump's administration greeted wealthy members of the president's Mar-a-Lago club on Saturday in between high-level government meetings.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions shook hands with members of the golf and social club on Saturday 4 March in between dinner with the president and other cabinet members, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.

This past weekend was the fourth out of the five weekends of Trump's presidency so far that the president has spent at the Florida resort.

Membership fees at the Palm Beach resort owned by the Trump Organization doubled to $200,000 (£163,000) on 1 January.

Trump has resigned from more than 400 companies and placed his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, in charge of managing the Trump Organization. However, the alleged purpose of the trust is for companies "to hold assets for the exclusive benefit of Donald J Trump," according to financial filings. That means Trump still technically profits from the money taken in by Mar-a-Lago.

Photos taken by the Palm Beach Post on Saturday show Trump mingling with guests at a charity ball for the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute held at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Trump is seen shaking hands and chatting with the club's guests.

Trump made a red carpet appearance at another gala at the club on 4 February. He also caused a stir when photos from a club member emerged on 13 February showing him seated on the club's terrace with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the moment they found out North Korea launched a test missile. The photos also showed the man tasked with carrying the president's nuclear codes.

According to a bi-partisan group of former elected officials and advisers in Republican and Democrat administrations – who argued the case in January – to avoid any conflict of interest, Trump should put businesses in a blind trust administered by people without any connection to him or his family.