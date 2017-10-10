CCTV images capture the gunman and customers taking cover from the attack at the Birmingham chip shop
CCTV images capture the gunman and customers taking cover from the attack at the Birmingham chip shop

Video footage has captured the moment a gunman fires into a packed chip shop, sending customers fleeing for their lives.

Around 15 people – including a young child – were placing their orders at the Classic Fish Bar in Birmingham at 7.30pm on Saturday night (8 October) when the thug launched his attack, before disappearing into the darkness.

A customer is pictured cowering in fear of his life inside the fast food establishment, after the gunman fires a shot from outside.

CCTV caught the shooter lurking outside the shop in the darkness, moments before he opened fire.

A chip shop worker, who did not want to be named, moved a display fridge to shield his customers and allow them to run around the back of the shop.

He said it was a miracle nobody was injured inside the packed takeaway.

He added: "A boy who was aged about 16 ran into the shop and was trying to hide. A car then stopped outside and three men got out. I knew there was going to be trouble so I started moving the fridge so I could usher customers around the back of the shop.

"One of the men then pointed a gun and fired a shot through the door window. How it missed someone I just don't know.

"There was about 15 customers in the shop at the time – it was packed. People were screaming as they ran for cover. It really was terrifying. It was a miracle no-one was badly injured or killed."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We believe there was an intended target, it wasn't a random shooting, but no-one was injured.

"Officers have recovered a vehicle suspected of being used during the offence; it was seized by police from the Alum Rock area [an inner city district two miles from the centre of Birmingham] on Sunday night and will be forensically examined."

Police said that no arrests had been made at this stage and that its enquiries were ongoing.