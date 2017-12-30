One person has been arrested after a shooting at a Las Vegas hotel and casino that left two security guards dead.

The incident occurred at a hotel room at Arizona Charlie's Decatur Hotel and Casino in the early hours of Saturday (30 December) morning.

The suspect fled the scene, but was located soon afterwards at a nearby home. According to Mail Online he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released yet as families of the victims are informed of the attack.

Investigators said a possible motive for the shooting is not immediately clear.

The incident comes just months after the deadly Mandalay Bay shooting, in which 58 people attending a music festival on October 1, 2017 were killed.