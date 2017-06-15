Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were a couple in the late 1990s. The Fight Club star proposed to Paltrow in 1996 after meeting her on the sets of their movie Seven in 1994.

However, their romance did not last as they were not ready for a serious relationship. The former couple called off their engagement seven months after he proposed marriage to her.

"I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt! My father was devastated [when we split]," Paltrow had said in 2015.

"I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old. I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."

Almost two decades after their split, Pitt is currently involved in a bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie whom he first met on the sets of their 2005 movie Mr & Mrs Smith. The two got married in 2014.

Paltrow split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.

Fans of Paltrow and Pitt have been hoping for them to get back together as evident from the questions she faced during her first-ever Facebook Live Q&A.

"Someone wants to know if Brad Pitt and I should get back together," Gwyneth announced during the live chat, according to Daily Mail. "I think that ship has sailed, Laurie."

Paltrow is currently dating American Horror Story writer and producer Brad Falchuk. It has been reported that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon.

"They speak about marriage all the time and know it'll happen," a source told Us Weekly, insisting that the 46-year-old will propose "soon".