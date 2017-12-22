WWE star Paige appears to have once again been targeted by hackers. Last month, hackers leaked the WWE wrestler's explicit photos and private WhatsApp chats, vowing to release more of Paige's personal data. Now, the hackers have reportedly leaked a series of videos that allegedly reveal some of Paige's most private moments.

The hackers have reportedly once again vowed to release even more of Paige's private photos and videos soon. "It has finally happened and the full collection of WWE Diva Paige's videos have been leaked online," the hackers boasted in a post, HackRead reported. The videos have reportedly been published in a notorious celebrity gossip site.

IBTimes UK is not reporting the name of the site over privacy concerns. The authenticity of the leaked content could not be independently confirmed.

The video leaks follow Paige's recent announcement about her return to the WWE. It still remains unclear whether the hackers behind the leaks are in any way connected to the Fappening or Celebgate hackers. Over the past year, three Celebgate hackers have been arrested by authorities for hacking the iCloud and Gmail accounts of numerous celebrities.

Hollywood actresses and many other celebrities – including Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and Kim Kardashian – were among those affected by the 2014 Fappening hack.

In November alone, hackers leaked private photos of WWE divas Maria Kanellis and JoJo. In December, hackers once again leaked nude photos of Kanellis, who is currently pregnant and not active in the WWE circuit.

Earlier this month, Paige opened up about the emotionally traumatic experience of having her personal photos and videos having been leaked online. "I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping, I lost all my hair. I have clippings right now but I literally have no hair because my hair fell out, because I was so stressed," she reportedly said. "It just broke my heart. I was like 'why would someone want to do that to someone?'"