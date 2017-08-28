Hailey Baldwin may not have made it through the recent Victoria Secret fashion show auditions but that does not mean the model is not still burning up the red carpet. The 20-year-old attended the MTV VMAs on 27 August in not one but two revealing jumpsuits that had shutterbugs in a frenzy.

For her first appearance at the event, Baldwin wore a stunning Zuhair Murad sheer jumpsuit embellished with sparkly sequins and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the ensemble with a beige velour belt, silver stilettos and flawless make-up and hair.

Adding to the glam elements, the model donned a number of sparkly rings, a glittery necklace and chunky silver hoop earrings. While Baldwin opted to go braless, she wore a pair of nude shorts under the see-through outfit.

A while later, the Instagram star changed out of the glitter piece and into an equally racy black lace jumpsuit before taking to the stage to help introduce DNCE's performance with Rod Stewart.

This time around she paired the figure hugging ensemble with thigh-high black suede boots and matching black jewellery.

Ahead of the VMAs, the leggy beauty was spotted out and about LA wearing a pair of very cheeky denim cutoffs which she paired with a plain white tee and leather jacket.

Baldwin was not the only one at the Video Music Awards who chose to show off a lot of skin. Demi Lovato flashed her nipples in a lacy black top with black harem pants, while Heidi Klum followed suit in a cleavage-heavy gold gown.

Paris Jackson also made heads turn at her sheer outfit... but for completely different reasons. The 19-year-old wore a sheer embroidered gown but with a pair of ugly nude biker shorts and bra courtesy Christian Dior.