There's a battle of the lob (long bob) haircuts underway as Kendall Jenner threatens to steal best pal Bella Hadid's thunder in a new Instagram selfie.

Just one day after fellow supermodel Bella, 20, debuted her much shorter hairstyle on the social media platform – before getting bored of it and showcasing long hair extensions in her latest post – Kendall showed her followers how to rock the trendiest 'do in town.

The 21-year-old Victoria's Secret model wowed her 82.2m followers with a close-up snap showing off her blow-dried lob and perfected make-up look while wearing an off-shoulder black ensemble.

The caption read: "gotta support the homies i'm so proud of @caradelevingne and Valerian was amazing " as it appeared she went to the premiere of the upcoming movie.

Fans were quick to praise the model, with one commenting: "She looks like Jackie O in that pic. Stunning"

Another put: "Love the hair", while a third added: "You look stunning!"

Earlier this week, Bella was spotted donning a new shorter hairstyle in New York before posting several pictures of the change on her Instagram. Just hours after Kendall posted her picture, Bella shared a snap of herself wearing bum-length extensions while showing off her model figure in a backless white top with mom jeans and Nike trainers.

She captioned the shot: "ITS OFF-WHITE SEASON!"

The BFFs are likely rubbing off on each other rather than competing, as they've just come back from a sun-soaked holiday together in Mykonos, Greece, where Bella posted a slew of bikini-clad snaps.

They were seen on board a private vessel in Mykonos earlier this week after making appearances at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Both Bella and Kendall featured heavily on the runways, including Christian Dior's Fall show, before heading to Los Angeles, attending Wireless Festival and London Pride in the UK ahead of their break in Greece.