Fifty-one-year-old Halle Berry can still spark a meltdown on social media. The Monster's Ball actress posed topless, showing off her back, on Instagram and fans are going gaga over her amazing age-defying body.

Leaving her brunette locks open, she showed her naked back, accessorised only with a horn necklace, to 1.9 million followers. Berry captioned the Instagram post with a CK Lewis quote about new beginnings, which reads, "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending. #cslewis #newbeginnings."

The post has garnered 49,393 likes in just a few hours and Berry's followers are loving her ageless Instagram post. One user asked if the actress has "discovered immortality," and commented, "Goddamn you're still hot! I was a kid when I saw u in #Flintstones you were hot them and now over 20 years later you look the same! You've discovered immortality or the fountain of youth! You should share your secrets."

A user asked, "How the hell you look like this at 50!! I got to step my damn game up at 46!!! while another commented, "I saw you on the Ellen show today you looked so beautiful! I can't believe you're actually 51 years old you look incredible!"

"I mean how pretty does one person need to be? You get older and more pristine," a fan of the actress wrote appreciating her. Users have flocked to the comments section with some calling her "Goddess" but one asking, "Are you frozen in your 20s wow."

The actress recently appeared on The Ellen Show and got a surprise from her Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star Channing Tatum. The Kidnap actress giggled as she was treated to a lap dance by four men on the NBC but unfortunately, the Magic Mike hunk couldn't make it himself.

Host Ellen Degeneres told Halle, "Channing felt bad and he sent you a gift to apologize. So from Magic Mike Live he hand-picked these guys to make it up to you."