The dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale made its way into the real world over the weekend as part of a chilling Emmy campaign. From 10 June to 12 June, the Hulu show's handmaids were spotted across Los Angeles, walking around in pairs, sitting on roadside benches, waiting for the bus and making their way past some of the city's popular landmarks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 38 handmaids wearing the show's red uniforms and white caps took part in the 'For Your Consideration' campaign ahead of the Emmy nominations announcement on 13 June.

The Eyes are watching. #Handmaids crossing. #Praisebe #WestHollywood #hulu #fyc A post shared by Los Angeles Confidential (@lacmagazine) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Two men also participated in a promotional video based on the show. The group of women acted out a scene as they pointed at one of the men and shouted "His fault" in unison. He shouted "Praise be!" and ran off-screen.

This PR gimmick is a tried and tested one, and Hulu previously used the groups of sombre women on multiple occasions to promote the show.

Based on Margaret Atwood's eponymous 1985 novel, the series starring Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, depicts the slave-like lives of women in a world where they are used only for their ability to breed. Under this new regime, fertile women are forced to become handmaids to bear children for barren couples.

For many fans of the show, the depiction of women in this dystopian world has been seen as predictive if women's rights are not protected more fiercely.

The Season 1 finale of The Handmaid's Tale will air on Hulu on 14 June.