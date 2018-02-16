People in Asia and around the world are celebrating the Lunar New Year with festivals, parades and temple visits to ask for blessings. This year marks the Year of the Dog, one of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.
The Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur is decorated with red lanterns on the eve of the Lunar New Year
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
The New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is marked by the lunisolar Chinese calendar. This means the date changes every year, but mostly falls between 21 January and 20 February in the Gregorian calendar.
Festivities usually start the day before the New Year and continue until the Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15
th day of the new year.
During this period, people flock to temple fairs in public parks to watch traditional performances such as dragon dances and Chinese opera. People also burn incense at temples to pray for good health and fortune.
Giant panda cubs play with Lunar New Year decorations at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China
Reuters
A giant panda cub plays with decorations during an event to celebrate Lunar New Year at Shenshuping Panda Base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China
Reuters
Malaysian-Chinese devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, decorated with red lanterns
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
A Chinese-Indonesian man prays on the eve of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya, East Java province
Juni Kriswanto/AFP
People burn incense and pray for good fortune at Giant Buddhist Temple in Chongqing, China, as they celebrate the Lunar New Year
Reuters
Artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron in Shangqiu, Henan province, China
Reuters
A fire eater performs during celebrations of the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in Manila, Philippines
Erik de Castro/Reuters
A man walks with his dog among ice sculptures during Lunar New Year celebrations at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Eric Gaillard/Reuters
A shop owner burns what is known as 'ghost money' to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Vietnam
Linh Pham/Getty Images
People pray and burn incense to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog, at the Longhua temple in Shanghai
Johannes Eisele/AFP
People burn incense and offer prayers to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Longhua temple in Shanghai
Johannes Eisele/AFP
A man holds incense sticks to pray for good fortune at the Giant Buddhist Temple in Chongqing, China
Reuters
A man releases birds to bring good luck, during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia
Beawiharta/Reuters
A woman prays during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia
Beawiharta/Reuters
Performers take part in the re-enactment of a Qing Dynasty ceremony, in which emperors prayed for good harvest and fortune for the Chinese New Year, during a Spring Festival Temple Fair at the Temple of Earth in Ditan Park in Beijing
Thomas Peter/Reuters
Two people kiss under lanterns during a countdown welcoming the Chinese Lunar new year in Binondo district, metro Manila, Philippines
Dondi Tawatao/Reuters
Children fly kites during Lunar New Year festivities on Kim Il-sung square in Pyongyang, North Korea
Kim Won-jin/AFP
A woman takes part in celebrations marking the first day of the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district of Yangon, Myanmar
Ye Aung Thu/AFP
Young women in traditional Chinese costumes hold lanterns as they take part in celebrations for the Lunar New Year in Yangon's Chinatown district
Ye Aung Thu/AFP
Members of a dragon dance troupe wait to perform in celebrations marking the first day of the Lunar New Year in Yangon's Chinatown district
Ye Aung Thu/AFP
A man holds a piece of sugar cane with firecrackers attached to it at a temple in Kandal, Cambodia
Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP
A woman offers money to a dog 'begging' at a temple in Kandal, Cambodia, at the start of the Lunar New Year
Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP
Spectators look at a large dog-shaped lantern as part of celebrations for the Lunar New Year and marking the Year of the Dog in Sydney, Australia
David Gray/Reuters
A woman lights a candle at a Chinese temple to mark the Lunar New Year in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia
Timur Matahari/AFP
Calligraphers write wishes for people to mark the start of the Lunar New Year outside Tay Ho Temple in Hanoi, Vietnam
Linh Pham/Getty Images
A street performer makes his way through Chinatown in London
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Artists perform a Lion dance at the Tang Paradise Park in Xian, Shaanxi province
Fred Dufour/AFP
Members of the Chinese community chat as they welcome the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown area of Kolkata, India
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
People light fireworks after midnight to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog, in Hancheng, Shaanxi province
Fred Dufour/AFP
Workers sweep a street after people set off firecrackers and fireworks to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China
Reuters
A woman burns incense and offers prayers at the Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur, decorated with red lanterns
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
The streets of Beijing were strangely quiet this year because of a ban on the sale and use of fireworks and firecrackers anywhere within the fifth ring road. The ban is part of government efforts to reduce pollution in the smog-plagued city.
Millions of Chinese migrant workers have taken planes, buses and trains from cities to their home towns so that they could spend Chinese New Year with their families. For many migrant workers in the country's industrialised east, the holiday may be the only time of year they return home to see family and friends.