Students at the University of Liverpool have been criticised for a tweet that celebrated the death of a former British monarch nearly 350 years ago.

The tweet was posted by the university's Labour Society yesterday (January 20) and provoked a furious reaction from pro-royal social media users.

It read: "It's 369 years since the death of King Charles I. Happy #RegicideDay, comrades! We did it once, we can do it again."

The tweet referenced the execution of Charles I in 1649 following the conclusion of English Civil War.

The group has issued an apology for the tweet, which they say was 'tongue in cheek,' and confirmed that it had been deleted from their account.

"We have deleted our last tweet. It was intended as a tongue in cheek comment. We obviously do not advocate regicide. We apologise for any offence caused."

Commenters voiced their anger over the post which they say was a direct threat to members of the British royal family. Some users contacted Merseyside police over the matter.

Merseyside police have acknowledged the complaint on Twitter but a spokesperson for the force said they will not be investigating further.