Gotham season 3 returned on Fox network after taking a break for nearly two months. Episode 12, titled Ghosts, marked the return of Jerome, who will eventually turn into The Joker. But, he is not the only character to enter the Batman prequel series as show producers have teased that the finale may feature the appearance of another popular character from the DC Extended Universe – Harley Quinn.

"We might see [her] in Episode 22," executive producer John Stephens told TV Guide and assured that the finale will be crazy. The badass character recently appeared in the DC cinematic universe's Suicide Squad where her character was brought back to life by actress Margot Robbie. But since the show is a prequel, fans can expect to see the villainess in her original avatar as Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel, a psychiatric intern at Arkham Asylum.

During her internship, she got attracted to one particular inmate who is none other than The Joker. But her fascination backfired when Joker seduced her and made her fall madly in love with him. The couple later escaped the asylum during an earthquake in Gotham city.

The current track of the show revolves around the resurrection of Jerome who was killed off in season 2. It is safe to predict that he will ultimately return back to life but may eventually be put in the asylum where he will meet Harleen.

The synopsis of episode 13, titled Smile Like You Mean It, reads: On the run from Gordon and Bullock, Dwight (guest star David Dastmalchian) tries to revive Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) and, in turn, activates his acolytes around Gotham City. Meanwhile, Selina's mom's (guest star Ivana Milicevic) intentions in Gotham are revealed, and the power play between Penguin and Nygma escalates as Barbara's plans are set in place.