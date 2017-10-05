Harry Kane has refused to rule out a move out of Tottenham Hotspur in the future should a viable opportunity present itself. The 24-year-old has won the Premier League golden boot award in each of the last two seasons leading to interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The European Champions are prepared to smash their transfer record by offering a fee of €200m (£174m) to sign the England international while United are also in the hunt for another proven goalscorer. Real failed to boost their attack this season after failing to complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan and is likely to complete a permanent transfer next season.

Speculation over Kane's future has resurfaced in recent weeks amid questions over whether failure to win silverware at Tottenham could lead to his departure. Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in the Premier League last term, and the likes of former manager Tim Sherwood have questioned whether a move to Real or Barcelona might be in Kane's best interests.

Kane is currently on international duty with England for their world cup qualifier against Slovenia. This will only be the third time that he will captain his country, marking an eclectic rise for the striker, who has started the season in brilliant form.

When asked about his plans for the future, Kane explained, as quoted by ESPN, "I would never say no or yes. You'd not rule out anything. It's not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I'm very happy here [at Tottenham], but we'll see what happens.''

"Over the last year or so now, I've changed a lot off the pitch with the nutrition side of it,'' Kane added. "The amount of games you play, you don't always get the chance to train every week as hard as you want, so you have to try make the little gains away from football as well and that's recovery, sleep, eating the right foods and go from there.

"That will help me going into a tournament year because it'll definitely help my recovery, help my body and hopefully keep me fresh all year.''