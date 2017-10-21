Harry Kane has given Tottenham Hotspur a major boost ahead of their game against Liverpool on Sunday (22 October) after indicating that he would love to spend his entire career with the north London club.

The back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment and has attracted interest from top clubs all across Europe. The England international has scored 15 goals in as many appearances for club and country this season and is among the favourites to end as the top marksman again this season.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are two of his biggest admirers with recent reports suggesting that the former are ready to pay up to €200m (£178.6m) to take Kane to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish champions were afforded a chance to run the rule on the striker when Spurs played them in the Champions League on Tuesday (17 October).

The 24-year-old, however, has no intention of leaving White Hart Lane anytime soon and revealed that he could end his career with Spurs. But made it clear that his staying at the club will depend on the direction it takes in the coming years and their ability to challenge for major trophies on a regular basis.

"I'd love to be a one-club man," Kane said ahead of Spurs' Wembley clash against Liverpool, as quoted by the Mirror.

"It depends on how the club goes forward and managers et cetera, but I've said I want to stay here, as we're in a great place at the moment. The training centre is amazing, the new stadium is coming, the manager is fantastic and we've got a young team. So it's great."

"For me, it's just about winning — improving and trying to win trophies. When my career is finished, that's what I want to look back on and be proud of so hopefully that will be the case," the English forward added suggesting winning trophies interest him more than earning high wages.

Kane is not the only one from the Tottenham team being linked with a move away, as teammates Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have also been monitored by the likes of Barcelona. Despite the interest from the European bigwigs, the striker ensures that the supporters have nothing to worry about as they are all planning to stay at the club in the long-term.

"No, I don't think so. We're all very happy here and have signed long-term contracts," Kane added. "Rumours can be compliments as it shows we're doing good as a team but we don't take any notice of them, we've got a job to do here."