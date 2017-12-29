Tottenham Hotspur have revealed Harry Kane is suffering from illness ahead of Tuesday's (2 January) Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Kane will finish 2017 with 56 goals in all competitions after netting another hat-trick against Southampton on Tuesday and will fancy his chances of continuing that fine form against the Premier League's bottom club Swansea.

The England international was absent from training on Friday however and while manager Mauricio Pochettino feels the issue is not serious, the club will decide tomorrow if he is able to return.

"He is ill, he is at home," Pochettino told a press conference on Friday, football.london report. The doctor was there at his house. We will see tomorrow if he can be training here. No big issue.

Mousa Dembele is another doubt for the trip to south Wales after suffering hip and groin injuries during the 5-2 win over Southampton. Dembele struggled with injuries during the start of the season but had looked to have put the worst of that behind him. The Belgium international will know undergo further tests ahead of Tuesday's match.

"He [Dembele] suffered a problem in his hip and groin, that is why he had to get off the pitch [against Southampton]. We are assessing him today. He is not training with the group and he is another doubt for Tuesday."

Tottenham have also confirmed Victor Wanyama is back in full first-team training after recovering from a knee problem that has sidelined him since August, while Toby Alderweireld continues his recovery from a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until February.

Pochettino has the opportunity to bolster his squad during the January window not only by looking to bring in new players, but also by recalling those who were allowed to leave on loan last summer.

Both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Josh Onomah have been linked with early returns from Sheffield United and Aston Villa respectively, with Kyle Walker-Peters, who the club decided not to loan out last summer, could now be given his chance to impress away from north London.

When asked about the trio however, Pochettino insisted no final decisions have been made yet.

"We have still not decided anything about Cameron, Josh or Kyle. I think we are still waiting and we will see what happens in the next few weeks. We have until the end of January to decide."