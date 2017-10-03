Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City that their local rivals Manchester United, Premier League winners Chelsea and "Harry Kane team" Tottenham Hotspur are their main title rivals this season.

The Etihad outfit have enjoyed a good start to the 2017/18 season after seven matches as they sit on top of the table with six wins and a draw in the league. The Red Devils have also the same number of points as City and are second in the table as a better goal difference has allowed Guardiola's side to top the table.

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of City in the last fixture before the international break at Stamford Bridge. Kane has been impressive for the north London club as his six goals have helped Tottenham to join the Blues behind the two Manchester clubs in the title race.

Antonio Conte changed his formation to three men at the back following their defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates in September 2016. This allowed Chelsea to go on an unbeaten run, which was crucial in their title winning season last term.

Guardiola believes the west London club will have a tough task on their hands to replicate last year's form due to Champions League commitments. He has also warned City and other teams that Jose Mourinho's United will be tough to beat this season.

"It's in September, so Chelsea won 15 games in a row last season, were unbeatable and won the league, not easy, but they won it in advance," Guardiola explained, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Of course this season has a little more problems because they [Chelsea] play every three days, that's always more complicated for all the teams.

"But we also have United, we saw again the Harry Kane team scores every day two or three goals."

"Jose, with United, always will be tough because now you see United is a Jose Mourinho team. I see them win duels, they are so quick on the counter attack, they have already convinced they can do it in that way. It will be so tough but it is important in the process to show we can do that.

"So we'll go to Old Trafford, White Hart Lane, the Emirates - it doesn't matter, we are going to try. After that, the opponents are good too, but we are going to try."