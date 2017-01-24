Harry Kane thinks he and his Tottenham teammates would be 'stupid' to leave the club and believes 'the future is promising' for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The England international has been in excellent form for Spurs in recent weeks and believes his side are only missing one key ingredient – trophies.

Kane signed a new contract with Tottenham in December and is just one of a whole host of stars that have committed their future to the north London outfit in recent months. Dele Alli, who is reportedly being courted by Real Madrid and Manchester United, penned fresh terms with Pochettino's men last September, while Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris have also opted to extend their respective spells with the title contenders.

England international Kane, who has scored nine goals in his last 10 games in all competitions, believes his teammates have done the right thing by choosing to stay at Tottenham under the guidance of Pochettino, who he believes to be 'perhaps the best' coach in the world.

"I would be surprised if any of my teammates were to leave now," Kane told Gazzetta dello Sport, relaid by The Telegraph. "Something's going on here, we're just missing that last step – to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now."

"We have one of the best coaches in the world, perhaps the best," added Kane. "Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising. You have to choose whether to take the money, or follow your own ambitions, playing in the best league in the world and winning titles."

Despite Kane's strong words, one player looks set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season. Federico Fazio, who is currently on loan at Roma, is poised to join the Giallorossi permanently in the summer. The Argentine never truly shone at White Hart Lane but has become an integral part of Roma's defence, starting 18 times in the league this season.