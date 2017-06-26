It has been 20 years since Harry Potter met Ron and Hermione – and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named – for the first time in the Philosopher's Stone, marking the start of Harry's magical adventure.

Author JK Rowling has often told the story of how she received "loads" of rejections before Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was finally published on 26 June 1997.

Twenty years on, seven books, eight films and one play later, we're still obsessed with Harry Potter, Hogwarts and the wizarding world.

On the anniversary, here are 20 facts about Potter and the franchise.