British author JK Rowling has shut down Twitter users who have vowed to burn all of their Harry Potter books in response to her ongoing criticism of Donald Trump. Her most recent comments have addressed the US president's controversial travel ban and they didn't go down so well with some of her followers.

Retweeting a comment Vice President Mike Pence made in 2015, stating "Calls to ban Muslims from entering the US are offensive and unconstitutional", the writer quoted an exert from the Bible, saying: "'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?' Matthew 16:26."

Following on from the tweet, a former reader explained that despite being a Harry Potter fan for 17 years, they were forced to burn their books due to Rowling's seemingly extreme political standpoints. Rowling wrote back: "Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat," referencing Lord Voldemort's arc and eventual demise from the literary series, before concluding, "But you still can't make her think."

Similarly, a user told her that they intended to burn both the books and the movies, to which the 51-year-old retaliated: "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter."

Rowling didn't stop there either. When another user told Rowling to "keep you(sic) nose in the UK" before labelling her "a buttsniffing welfare queen". As before, she quoted the tweet and sarcastically replied: "I think he's got a crush on me."

Later, she started a joke with a supporting fan who offered to buy two books of each copy to counteract the burning of others, to which Rowling said: "Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals." She rounded off the retorts by saying: "I'd just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones. I'm now off to produce more kindling..."