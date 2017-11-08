The developers of the massively successful game Pokemon Go are releasing a new Harry Potter-themed follow-up.

According to reports the new title will be named Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and will be developed in conjunction with Warner Bros. Interactive and its new brand Portkey Games. An exact release date has not been confirmedm but it will be out sometime in 2018.

Much like Pokemon Go, the game will use augmented reality to thrust players into the world of Harry, Hermione, the bloke from Cracker and the rest of the gang. Details about gameplay are scarce, but it is likely to follow the previous format which required players to interact with real places and other nearby players.

Pokemon Go was an enormous hit for Niantic Labs in 2016. The app was downloaded 752 million times and generated $1.2 billion in revenue.

Last year Niantic denied reports that a Harry Potter game was in the works – dashing the hopes of the boy wizard's fanbase.

The news might also be of particular interest to Harry Potter superfan Drake. The Toronto-born rapper says he wants a first edition copy of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' for his birthday next year. The rare copy is valued at around $160,000.

"I should get it, he said. "Maybe I'll buy it for myself as a treat."