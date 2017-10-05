Harry Redknapp believes that "model professional" Harry Kane is perfectly content at Tottenham Hotspur and does not foresee the in-form striker wanting to leave the club over the next couple of years amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Kane has been in sensational goalscoring form of late, notching 13 goals in only eight matches for club and country in September after persevering through his familiar August drought.

Such ruthless displays have rekindled links between the 24-year-old and reigning Spanish and European champions Real, with speculation from Spain this week claiming that Los Blancos are willing to smash their transfer record with a deal that they know would cost at least €200m (£178.4m, $234.5m).

Speaking before he captains England for a third time against Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night (5 October) as Gareth Southgate's side seek to seal qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Kane claimed to be "very happy" at Tottenham but admitted for the first time that he could not rule out a future move abroad.

Redknapp was in charge at White Hart Lane when a far less-heralded Kane signed his first professional contract and later handed the player, who had previously been on loan at Leyton Orient, his senior Spurs debut against Hearts in 2011. Three further mediocre Football League spells followed before he finally enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2014-15.

"No-one could dislike Harry Kane," Redknapp told talkSPORT. "He is an absolute model professional, gets on with it. I was lucky enough to have managed him as a young player and he's just an absolutely great, great lad. He is different class. I mean, what a finisher. This kid, he gets it, you know he's going to score. Like all top finishers do.

"He wouldn't be a boy thinking 'I want £200,000 or £300,000-a-week'. I think he is happy there. They love him at Spurs, rightly so. He will end up there as captain, I'm sure. It is a great club to be at for him as well."

Although Tottenham have been transformed into regular title contenders under the watchful eye of Mauricio Pochettino, a lack of silverware - the 2007-08 League Cup success remains their only triumph this millennium - has been mooted as a potential factor that could result in Kane eventually opting to seek a new challenge.

Tottenham's strict approach to their wage structure is also a concern, even with Kane now sharing the title of top earner with captain Hugo Lloris after putting pen to paper on a new five-and-a-half year deal worth almost £100,000-a-week in December 2016. However, Redknapp is confident that chairman Daniel Levy will not let that become an issue.

"I don't see Harry being a boy that is going to be knocking on the door in the next year or two to want to leave Tottenham," he added. "I think Daniel's got to look after him and I'm sure he will, make sure that his contract is up there with what a player of his stature deserves. But I wouldn't see him wanting to bang the door down and get out of Tottenham in a hurry."