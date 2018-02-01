Former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp cannot understand Everton's reasoning behind allowing young attacker Ademola Lookman join Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce said on Monday (29 January) that former Charlton Athletic starlet Lookman was primed to remain on Merseyside until the end of the season due to the departure of winger Aaron Lennon, who joined Burnley for a nominal fee.

But Lookman, who was starved of game-time by former manager Ronald Koeman and Allardyce during the first half of the current campaign, managed to force through a move to Leipzig despite being advised by the Merseysiders to join Championship side Derby County.

Lookman's lack of regular playing time has proved to be a real source of frustration for Everton in recent months, and Redknapp, who has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Birmingham City, is baffled as to why the talented forward has not been afforded more opportunities by the Toffees, who are seen as one of the best clubs in Europe for handing chances to young players.

"I think he's [Lookman's] an excellent player," Redknapp told BT Sport, relayed by Football365. "I've seen Everton play and I don't know how he can't get into their team.

"He looks to me like, given the opportunity, a really good player. I'm surprised they've let him go."

The arrival of Theo Walcott, who scored a brace as Everton secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Leicester City on Wednesday, combined with the return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie did not help Lookman in his quest for regular minutes under Allardyce, who was surprised by the former Waterloo star's determination to leave England and further his development.

Instead of preparing for a trip to Arsenal, Lookman will now be hoping to earn a place Ralph Hassenhuttl's match-day squad for Leipzig's trip to face Borussia Monchengladbach, who also pilfered a talented youngster from the Premier League on deadline day; West Ham United defender Reece Oxford re-joined the Foals on a loan deal until the end of as season having already spent the first portion of the campaign at the Borussia-Park Stadium.